DeepState: Occupants advance in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region - a village in the “gray zone”

Russian invaders have advanced in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and the village is in the "gray zone". This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 24, the OSINT project DeepState updated an interactive online map of the fighting in Ukraine.

"The enemy has advanced in Bilohorivka, near Makiivka and Ocherevatove," the DeepState project reported at 03:12.

Recall

In the three years since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 , Ukraine has lost 11% of its territory. The total area of land lost to Russia since 2014 is about 18%.

Occupants in the temporarily occupied crimea massively avoid air defense duties on the eve of February 24-26