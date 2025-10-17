Decided not to publicly discuss long-range missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy after talks with Trump

After meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy came out to reporters for a briefing and announced that the US does not want escalation in relations with Russia and in the war in Ukraine, so the leaders of the two states decided not to speak publicly about long-range missiles, writes UNN.

Details

Trump and I decided that for now we will not talk publicly about long-range missiles, the US does not want escalation – said Zelenskyy, emphasizing the importance of a cautious approach to public statements regarding weapons.

Recall

Ukrainian and American presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump spent more than two hours during negotiations at the White House.