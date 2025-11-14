Death toll from Russian night attack on Kyiv rises to 5
Kyiv • UNN
Five people died as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 14. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.
According to updated information, the number of dead from the night attack has increased to five. Sincere condolences to family and friends
The State Emergency Service noted that the number of dead increased to 5 people as a result of a Russian drone attack on a 9-story building in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. 5 people were injured, 17 people, including a child, were rescued by emergency workers.
SES psychologists, dog handlers, more than 100 rescuers and 33 units of SES equipment are working at the scene.
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.