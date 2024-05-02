Death toll from highway collapse in China rises to 36

The death toll from the collapse of a section of an expressway in China's southern Guangdong province has risen to 36, and the number of cars found under the rubble has increased to 23, Xinhua news agency reported, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier it was reported that the accident occurred on Wednesday on a highway leading from Guangdong province to Fujian province.

It was reported that as a result of the incident, 20 cars were trapped in the rubble, and 24 people died.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, 23 cars were found under the rubble, 36 people were killed and 30 injured the agency said in a statement.

The cleanup efforts are ongoing at the site.

Recall

The collapse of a section of highway in Guangdong province in southern China on Wednesday morning killed at least 19 people.

