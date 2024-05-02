ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Death toll from highway collapse in China rises to 36

Death toll from highway collapse in China rises to 36

 • 21326 views

36 people were killed and 30 injured after 23 cars were trapped under a pileup on a highway in China's Guangdong province.

The death toll from the collapse of a section of an expressway in China's southern Guangdong province has risen to 36, and the number of cars found under the rubble has increased to 23, Xinhua news agency reported, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier it was reported that the accident occurred on Wednesday on a highway leading from Guangdong province to Fujian province.

It was reported that as a result of the incident, 20 cars were trapped in the rubble, and 24 people died.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, 23 cars were found under the rubble, 36 people were killed and 30 injured

the agency said in a statement.

The cleanup efforts are ongoing at the site. 

Recall

The collapse of a section of highway in Guangdong province in southern China on Wednesday morning killed at least 19 people.

