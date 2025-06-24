$41.870.04
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Death in occupation: how to establish the fact of death of a person in the temporarily occupied territory - explanation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine clarified the procedure for establishing the fact of death in the temporarily occupied territories, as certificates issued by the Russian authorities are not recognized. To do this, it is necessary to apply to any local court of Ukraine outside the occupied territory, submitting an application and evidence, after which the court immediately sends the decision to the Civil Registry Office for registration of death.

Death certificates issued by Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian territories are not recognized as valid in Ukraine and have no legal force. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine explained how to properly formalize the establishment of the fact of death in the temporarily occupied territory, UNN reports.

Details

Relatives of deceased persons who died or passed away in the temporarily occupied territories face problems when processing important documents.

In order to register a death under Ukrainian law and obtain a corresponding state-standard certificate, a special mechanism is provided - establishing the fact of death through court.

Such an application can be submitted by family members of the deceased, their representatives, or other interested parties. You can apply to any local court in Ukraine outside the occupied territory - regardless of your place of residence. The application can also be submitted online through the "Electronic Court" service using a qualified electronic signature.

The application must state:

  • what fact the applicant asks to establish and for what purpose;
    • reasons for the impossibility of obtaining or restoring documents confirming this fact;
      • evidence confirming the fact (witness testimonies, medical certificate of death, photo or video recording from the burial site, and others).

        Before applying to the court to establish the fact of death of a person in the TOT, the applicant can apply to the state civil registration office with an application for death registration. If it is impossible to carry it out, the civil registration office provides a written refusal stating the reasons. Such a refusal can be used as evidence in court proceedings.

        After the court makes a decision on establishing the fact of death, a copy of it is issued to the applicants and immediately sent by the court to the civil registration office at the place of the decision for state registration of the person's death. The death certificate is issued to the applicant upon their application to the civil registration office.

        In cases of establishing the fact of death in the temporarily occupied territory, no court fee is charged. The court's decision is executed immediately, the Ministry of Justice emphasized.

        Despite the circumstances caused by the war, everyone has the right to proper documentation related to the loss of a loved one. The Ministry of Justice encourages citizens to use available mechanisms to protect their rights, including by applying to the free legal aid system.

        - explained the agency.

        Liliia Naboka

        Liliia Naboka

