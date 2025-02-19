Deadly terrorist attack in Mykolaiv: court arrests four underage lyceum students

The Central District Court of Mykolaiv arrested four juvenile suspects in preparation for the February 14 terrorist attack in Mykolaiv, which killed military personnel, UNN reports, citing the court's statement.

Details

"Investigating judge of the Central District Court of Mykolaiv Ivan Dirko considered a motion to apply preventive measures to four students of a lyceum in a village in Poltava region, aged 14 to 17, suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine... Following the consideration, investigating judge Ivan Dirko ruled to apply preventive measures in the form of detention without setting bail to the suspects," the statement said.

It is reported that, according to the materials of the petition, in January 2025, the 16-year-old suspect began communicating with representatives of the Russian special services on the Internet, who offered him to manufacture explosive devices, transport them, transfer them to certain persons, and perform work on the undermining of critical infrastructure and individuals for a monetary reward.

Subsequently, the boy reportedly engaged three of his acquaintances at the direction of the Russian representative, and they began to make an improvised explosive device.

In early February 2025, on the instructions of a representative of the Russian Federation, as stated in the court report, they delivered the explosives to the city of Poltava, where they handed them over to a 42-year-old resident of Poltava region, who also cooperated with representatives of the Russian Federation.

Subsequently, the woman reportedly arrived in Mykolaiv, brought a backpack with explosives to a store near which a group of soldiers was standing, after which an explosion occurred, killing 4 people, including the woman herself, and injuring 7 others of varying severity.

"During the consideration of the motions, the suspects pleaded guilty and asked for non-custodial measures to be applied to them," the statement said.

Addendum

The Security Service and the National Police detained agents of the Russian special services who were preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14 this year on the order of Russia. Currently, the relevant evidence base has been collected against the suspects and their connection with the enemy has been fully documented.