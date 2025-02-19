Deadly terrorist attack in Mykolaiv: court arrests four underage lyceum students

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28964 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 50254 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 96633 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55947 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112520 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100021 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150300 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54990 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106979 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 66813 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 29398 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 54231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 96316 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112473 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150263 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141102 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23650 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 54231 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133146 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135041 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163447 views
Deadly terrorist attack in Mykolaiv: court arrests four underage lyceum students

Deadly terrorist attack in Mykolaiv: court arrests four underage lyceum students

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108480 views

Four minors are taken into custody for preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14. The teenagers manufactured explosives on the order of the Russian Federation, killing 4 people and injuring 7.

The Central District Court of Mykolaiv arrested four juvenile suspects in preparation for the February 14 terrorist attack in Mykolaiv, which killed military personnel, UNN reports, citing the court's statement.

Details

"Investigating judge of the Central District Court of Mykolaiv Ivan Dirko considered a motion to apply preventive measures to four students of a lyceum in a village in Poltava region, aged 14 to 17, suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine... Following the consideration, investigating judge Ivan Dirko ruled to apply preventive measures in the form of detention without setting bail to the suspects," the statement said.

It is reported that, according to the materials of the petition, in January 2025, the 16-year-old suspect began communicating with representatives of the Russian special services on the Internet, who offered him to manufacture explosive devices, transport them, transfer them to certain persons, and perform work on the undermining of critical infrastructure and individuals for a monetary reward.

Subsequently, the boy reportedly engaged three of his acquaintances at the direction of the Russian representative, and they began to make an improvised explosive device.

In early February 2025, on the instructions of a representative of the Russian Federation, as stated in the court report, they delivered the explosives to the city of Poltava, where they handed them over to a 42-year-old resident of Poltava region, who also cooperated with representatives of the Russian Federation.

Subsequently, the woman reportedly arrived in Mykolaiv, brought a backpack with explosives to a store near which a group of soldiers was standing, after which an explosion occurred, killing 4 people, including the woman herself, and injuring 7 others of varying severity.

"During the consideration of the motions, the suspects pleaded guilty and asked for non-custodial measures to be applied to them," the statement said.

Addendum

The Security Service and the National Police detained agents of the Russian special services who were preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14 this year on the order of Russia. Currently, the relevant evidence base has been collected against the suspects and their connection with the enemy has been fully documented.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising