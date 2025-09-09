Deadly Russian strike on Yarova: police identified 20 dead, data on four more people being clarified

Law enforcement officers have identified 20 people killed as a result of an air strike on Yarova in Donetsk region, data on four more people are being clarified, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, additional investigative and operational groups were created to collect evidence of the war crime. Investigators and the forensic laboratory continue to work on identifying the bodies.

20 dead have already been identified, including 15 women and nine men. Among the wounded are five men and 14 women. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, amputations, shrapnel wounds, fractures. - the message says.

As reported by the National Police, the work of law enforcement officers at the scene of the mass murder of civilians was complicated by enemy drone attacks.

Evacuation from the village continues, carried out by the "White Angel" unit and volunteers.

The reality of Russian terror and atrocities: Sybiha on the deadly attack on Yarova amid the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly

Recall

Today, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on people at the moment they were receiving their pensions.

Currently, 24 dead and 19 wounded are known.