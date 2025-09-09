$41.250.03
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 8502 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 6910 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 36605 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 64107 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 55989 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 34786 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29619 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28450 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40378 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Deadly Russian strike on Yarova: police identified 20 dead, data on four more people being clarified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Law enforcement identified 20 dead as a result of the air strike on Yarova in Donetsk region, data on four more people are being clarified. Among the victims are 15 women and 9 men, 19 wounded have mine-explosive injuries.

Deadly Russian strike on Yarova: police identified 20 dead, data on four more people being clarified

Law enforcement officers have identified 20 people killed as a result of an air strike on Yarova in Donetsk region, data on four more people are being clarified, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, additional investigative and operational groups were created to collect evidence of the war crime. Investigators and the forensic laboratory continue to work on identifying the bodies.

20 dead have already been identified, including 15 women and nine men. Among the wounded are five men and 14 women. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, amputations, shrapnel wounds, fractures.

- the message says.

As reported by the National Police, the work of law enforcement officers at the scene of the mass murder of civilians was complicated by enemy drone attacks.

Evacuation from the village continues, carried out by the "White Angel" unit and volunteers.

The reality of Russian terror and atrocities: Sybiha on the deadly attack on Yarova amid the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly09.09.25, 16:52 • 1998 views

Recall

Today, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on people at the moment they were receiving their pensions.

Currently, 24 dead and 19 wounded are known.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
