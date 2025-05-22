"Deadly dangerous": Tusk - about the willingness of the candidate for president of Poland, Nawrocki, to refuse Ukraine's accession to NATO
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that Nawrocki is ready to support the demand for Ukraine to renounce its accession to NATO. According to Tusk, this is "deadly dangerous" for Warsaw.
Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki is ready to support the demand to Ukraine to refuse to join NATO, and this is "deadly dangerous" for Warsaw. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about this on social network X, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the first and most important demand of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Ukraine and the West is to ban Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Alliance.
Nawrocki has just willingly signed up to this demand. The next one will be the capitulation and division of Ukraine. He will sign it too. Deadly dangerous for Poland
As you know, on the eve of Nawrocki stated that he is ready to promise to refuse to support Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for the political support of the leader of the far-right "Confederation" Slawomir Mentzen.
Let us remind you
According to the results of the first round of presidential elections in Poland, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Tszaskowski received almost 31.4% of the votes, and his main rival Karol Nawrocki - 29.5%.
Nawrocki speaks out against Ukraine's membership in NATO and the European Union until our state recognizes the events in Volyn in 1943 as allegedly the genocide of Poles.
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Tusk20.05.25, 22:56 • 10557 views