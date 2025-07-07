Day of the Nature Reserve Worker and Love: what else is celebrated today

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 26981 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 98940 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 105920 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 205008 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 341050 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 356099 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 141992 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116811 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127377 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195634 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The EconomistJuly 6, 06:58 PM • 5995 views
The number of victims of the Russian shelling in Sumy region has increasedJuly 6, 07:20 PM • 3233 views
Russian army occupied two more settlements, advancing further - DeepStateJuly 6, 10:14 PM • 2705 views
Near the capital, PPO works on Russian drones – KMVA10:56 PM • 3436 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 1688 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 134907 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 341040 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 356098 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 213527 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 212332 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Yemen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 204999 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 70601 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 192113 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 218771 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 187995 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Truth Social

Day of the Nature Reserve Worker and Love: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

July 7 marks the International Day of Peace and Love, initiated by Ringo Starr, and the Day of the Nature Reserve Worker in Ukraine. Also on this day, the memory of the venerable Thomas and Akakios is honored.

Day of the Nature Reserve Worker and Love: what else is celebrated today

Today, July 7, marks the Day of the Nature Reserve Worker and the International Day of Peace and Love, reports UNN.

International Day of Peace and Love

The International Day of Peace and Love is celebrated on July 7 to spread positive energy around the world.

Different cultures have their own ideas about peace. The "Ubuntu" philosophy among the Zulu in Africa teaches that humanity is connected. For the Japanese, "Heiwa" means "attachment to the common good." The spirit of "Shalom" among Jews translates to "unity and prosperity, with a sense of wholeness arising from justice." Most cultures seem to agree that the world needs more love and peace.

The International Day of Peace and Love was initiated by The Beatles drummer Richard Starkey, better known by his stage name Ringo Starr, whose birthday falls on July 7. Starr's "Peace and Love" initiative, launched in 2008, inspired the idea of the International Day of Peace and Love. Starr was 68 at the time, and after a journalist asked him what he would like for his birthday, he replied "peace and love." Since then, every year Starr calls on people around the world to spread peace and love. Fans can talk about it, post it on social media with the hashtag #PeaceAndLove, or simply think about it.

Dalai Lama turns 90: Tibetan leader prays for peace and promises to announce his successor06.07.25, 14:11 • 1792 views

Day of the Nature Reserve Worker

In Ukraine, on July 7, nature reserve workers celebrate their professional holiday. This day was introduced by presidential decree on August 18, 2009, at the initiative of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

Ukraine supports global trends in environmental protection, as a careful attitude towards nature today is a sign of a civilized and progressive society that cares about its own future. Ukraine is extremely rich in natural resources, natural monuments that deserve protection from human exploitation. Preserving biodiversity is one of the most important tasks of both the state and the people.

Air pollution due to Russian aggression: in Zaporizhzhia alone, losses amounted to about UAH 270 million21.05.25, 11:20 • 2318 views

On July 7, 2008, on his birthday, Starr founded the "Peace and Love Birthday" movement.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Thomas and Acacius.

Thomas and Acacius decided from a young age to dedicate their lives to serving the Lord and took monastic vows.

The men were preachers and theologians, spending much time in the desert in prayer.

For their humility and devotion to the Lord, they had the gift of healing.

Name days on July 7 are celebrated by Foma, Ostap, Yevdokia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9