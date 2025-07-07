Day of the Nature Reserve Worker and Love: what else is celebrated today

Today, July 7, marks the Day of the Nature Reserve Worker and the International Day of Peace and Love, reports UNN.

International Day of Peace and Love

The International Day of Peace and Love is celebrated on July 7 to spread positive energy around the world.

Different cultures have their own ideas about peace. The "Ubuntu" philosophy among the Zulu in Africa teaches that humanity is connected. For the Japanese, "Heiwa" means "attachment to the common good." The spirit of "Shalom" among Jews translates to "unity and prosperity, with a sense of wholeness arising from justice." Most cultures seem to agree that the world needs more love and peace.

The International Day of Peace and Love was initiated by The Beatles drummer Richard Starkey, better known by his stage name Ringo Starr, whose birthday falls on July 7. Starr's "Peace and Love" initiative, launched in 2008, inspired the idea of the International Day of Peace and Love. Starr was 68 at the time, and after a journalist asked him what he would like for his birthday, he replied "peace and love." Since then, every year Starr calls on people around the world to spread peace and love. Fans can talk about it, post it on social media with the hashtag #PeaceAndLove, or simply think about it.

Day of the Nature Reserve Worker

In Ukraine, on July 7, nature reserve workers celebrate their professional holiday. This day was introduced by presidential decree on August 18, 2009, at the initiative of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

Ukraine supports global trends in environmental protection, as a careful attitude towards nature today is a sign of a civilized and progressive society that cares about its own future. Ukraine is extremely rich in natural resources, natural monuments that deserve protection from human exploitation. Preserving biodiversity is one of the most important tasks of both the state and the people.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Thomas and Acacius.

Thomas and Acacius decided from a young age to dedicate their lives to serving the Lord and took monastic vows.

The men were preachers and theologians, spending much time in the desert in prayer.

For their humility and devotion to the Lord, they had the gift of healing.

Name days on July 7 are celebrated by Foma, Ostap, Yevdokia.