Dangerous toy "Duck with duckling" found in Ivano-Frankivsk region

In one of the stores in Ivano-Frankivsk region, during a routine inspection, specialists of the State Food and Consumer Service found a dangerous toy, UNN reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Details

During the inspection, specialists took a sample of the soft toy "Duck with duckling", BL-22043C-35 cm. The date of manufacture indicated on it was August 2024, barcode: 2501000080507. Made in China.

According to the test report of this toy, it was found that the sample does not meet the following requirements:

- by marking,

- by the tensile test indicator, which indicates the presence of a possible risk of choking or asphyxiation.

Based on the scenario plan of the probability of risk, it was established that the above-mentioned product poses a serious level of threat - the report says.

The State Food and Consumer Service reported that a decision was made to withdraw the product from circulation.

We warn consumers about the purchase and use of the mentioned products - summarized the State Food and Consumer Service.

