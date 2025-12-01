$42.270.07
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 3072 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 6920 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 10813 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 14543 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 17926 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19801 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 35069 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19311 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 35556 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37293 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 35068 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 35555 views
Damaged spacecraft "Shenzhou-20" will return to Earth without a crew for detailed inspection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft will return to Earth without a crew for a detailed inspection of a crack in the return capsule window. This happened after a crack, caused by space debris, forced the postponement of the astronauts' return mission.

Damaged spacecraft "Shenzhou-20" will return to Earth without a crew for detailed inspection

The Chinese spacecraft "Shenzhou-20", which was previously deemed unfit for flight due to a crack in the window of the return capsule, will be sent back to Earth without a crew so that specialists can thoroughly assess its damage. This was reported by the state television company CCTV on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

On November 5, "Shenzhou-20" was supposed to return astronauts after a six-month stay at the Tiangong orbital station, but the discovered crack forced the mission to be postponed - for the first time in the history of Chinese manned flights. The crew was forced to use another ship, and the damaged vessel remained docked at the station.

Chinese astronauts trapped in orbit after their ship was used for rescue18.11.25, 20:55 • 15603 views

Ji Qiming, a spokesman for the China Manned Space Agency, noted that the ship will "obtain the most reliable experimental data" during its return. Shenzhou designer Jia Shijin added that the crack was caused by a space debris less than a millimeter in size, which was moving extremely fast, and extends for a centimeter.

China sent three astronauts and four mice to its space station31.10.25, 18:45 • 5947 views

We cannot directly examine it in orbit, so we will carefully study it after its return 

– said Jia. 

The decision to postpone the mission was made to avoid potentially fatal cabin depressurization and overloading of the astronauts' life support systems.

Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into space27.11.25, 20:40 • 14636 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Meteorite
China