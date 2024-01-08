Damage to the water supply system in Borshchahivka is being repaired in Kyiv

On the night of January 7, a water supply accident occurred in Kyiv's Borshchahivka district. Water partially flooded the roadway on Jules Verne Boulevard. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Damage to the cold water supply network with water leaking onto the roadway occurred on Jules Verne Boulevard. Kyivvodokanal's control room received a report of the damage on January 7 at 22:55. An emergency crew arrived at the scene to shut off the water and localize the leak. Two residential buildings were left without water, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Kyivavtodor specialists are working at the site to eliminate flooding and pollution of the roadway and to enable the Kyivvodokanal emergency team to begin repairing the water supply system. Given the emergency situation and difficult weather conditions, road workers are carrying out additional street treatment to ensure safe traffic.

The work will be carried out in the green zone, without restricting traffic. We emphasize that it was cold water that leaked.

We ask the media and bloggers not to manipulate and spread false information, engaging in dirty attacks on the city authorities and utilities, which are doing everything they can to ensure the life of the capital in the current situation, - noted in the KCSA.

