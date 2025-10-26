Due to damage to the dam in Russia's Belgorod region, not only civilians are at risk of flooding - this also applies to 4 brigades of the Russian army fighting in the Vovchansk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nexta.

Details

By the morning of October 26, the water level had dropped by more than a meter, the dam was seriously damaged and began to actively let the flow through.

It is also reported that in the area of Grafivka village and downstream of the Siversky Donets, dugouts where Russian servicemen were located were flooded. Units of the 128th, 116th, 68th, and 136th brigades of the Russian army, which were operating in the Vovchansk direction, were at risk of flooding.

Recall

On Saturday, October 25, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported damage to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir. According to him, in case of repeated damage, "flooding of the river floodplain from the side of Kharkiv region and several streets of settlements in the region, where about 1000 residents live," is possible.