Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of flooding

11:39 AM • 9516 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 17755 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 16318 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 16387 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27538 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 13114 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13077 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
October 26, 07:48 AM • 15631 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
October 26, 07:14 AM • 14805 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36590 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhotoOctober 26, 05:24 AM • 37728 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the dayOctober 26, 05:45 AM • 8852 views
Russia uses Dmitriev's visit to spread Kremlin narratives in US information space - ISWOctober 26, 06:07 AM • 6302 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31, the youngest is 4 years oldOctober 26, 08:10 AM • 11122 views
The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 peopleOctober 26, 09:16 AM • 17373 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27538 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 61980 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 89273 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 72571 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 93296 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Louvre
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 34149 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 40241 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 40563 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 41297 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 43844 views
Technology
S-400 missile system
Social network
S-300 missile system
Heating

Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of flooding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Due to damage to the dam in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, in addition to civilians, 4 brigades of the Russian army fighting in the Vovchansk direction were at risk of flooding. The water level dropped by more than a meter, flooding the dugouts where Russian soldiers were located.

Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of flooding

Due to damage to the dam in Russia's Belgorod region, not only civilians are at risk of flooding - this also applies to 4 brigades of the Russian army fighting in the Vovchansk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nexta.

Details

By the morning of October 26, the water level had dropped by more than a meter, the dam was seriously damaged and began to actively let the flow through.

It is also reported that in the area of Grafivka village and downstream of the Siversky Donets, dugouts where Russian servicemen were located were flooded. Units of the 128th, 116th, 68th, and 136th brigades of the Russian army, which were operating in the Vovchansk direction, were at risk of flooding.

Recall

On Saturday, October 25, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported damage to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir. According to him, in case of repeated damage, "flooding of the river floodplain from the side of Kharkiv region and several streets of settlements in the region, where about 1000 residents live," is possible.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast