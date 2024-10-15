Czech Republic to appoint new ambassador to Moscow next year

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 5402 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17288 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 25027 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19492 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 3, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 3, 04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Czech Republic to appoint new ambassador to Moscow next year

Kyiv • UNN

 April 3

Daniel Kostovál, former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, will become the new ambassador to Moscow in early 2025. He has extensive experience in the Czech Foreign Ministry, NATO, and the Czech embassies in Moscow and Washington.

Czech Republic to appoint new ambassador to Moscow next year

In 2025, the Czech Republic will appoint a new ambassador to Moscow - it will be former Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Kostoval. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Czech Foreign Ministry.

Details

The new is expected to take office in the first months of 2025.

The key countries that are strategic allies of the Czech Republic - the United Kingdom, France, Germany or the United States - have ambassadors in Russia. I wish the ambassador much strength in this challenging mission

- said Foreign Minister Jan Lipawski.

It is noted that Kostoval has already received consent from the host country, the so-called agriman.

Prague suspects Russia of "thousands" of hacker attacks on Czech railways05.04.24, 18:47 • 33504 views

Addendum

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that since 1996, Daniel Kostoval has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Director of the Department of Security Policy, Director of the Department for North and Eastern Europe, and Director General for Non-European Countries.

From 1998 to 2002, he worked at the Permanent Delegation of the Czech Republic to NATO.

In addition, he worked at the Czech Embassy in Moscow (2003-2006) and the Czech Embassy in Washington (2009-2011). In 2013, he was appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense.

Subsequently, he served as Deputy Minister of Defense for Strategy, External Relations and Planning until the end of 2018, and later as Deputy Minister of Defense for Arms and Procurement.

Recall

A Czech Senate committee has called for the intelligence services to investigate Russia's use of Orthodox churches for influence operations. The Committee admits that the Orthodox Church of the Czech Lands and Slovakia could have come under the influence of persons associated with the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

