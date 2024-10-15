Czech Republic to appoint new ambassador to Moscow next year
Kyiv • UNN
Daniel Kostovál, former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, will become the new ambassador to Moscow in early 2025. He has extensive experience in the Czech Foreign Ministry, NATO, and the Czech embassies in Moscow and Washington.
In 2025, the Czech Republic will appoint a new ambassador to Moscow - it will be former Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Kostoval. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Czech Foreign Ministry.
Details
The new is expected to take office in the first months of 2025.
The key countries that are strategic allies of the Czech Republic - the United Kingdom, France, Germany or the United States - have ambassadors in Russia. I wish the ambassador much strength in this challenging mission
It is noted that Kostoval has already received consent from the host country, the so-called agriman.
Addendum
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that since 1996, Daniel Kostoval has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Director of the Department of Security Policy, Director of the Department for North and Eastern Europe, and Director General for Non-European Countries.
From 1998 to 2002, he worked at the Permanent Delegation of the Czech Republic to NATO.
In addition, he worked at the Czech Embassy in Moscow (2003-2006) and the Czech Embassy in Washington (2009-2011). In 2013, he was appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense.
Subsequently, he served as Deputy Minister of Defense for Strategy, External Relations and Planning until the end of 2018, and later as Deputy Minister of Defense for Arms and Procurement.
Recall
A Czech Senate committee has called for the intelligence services to investigate Russia's use of Orthodox churches for influence operations. The Committee admits that the Orthodox Church of the Czech Lands and Slovakia could have come under the influence of persons associated with the Russian Federation.