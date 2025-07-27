Cyclone from Poland to bring rains and hail to Ukraine: weather forecast for July 28 27 July 2025

On Monday, July 28, due to cyclone Karlheinz, which is coming from Poland, rain with thunderstorms will pass in western Ukraine, heavy downpours, squalls, and sometimes hail are possible. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to the forecaster, unstable rainy weather tomorrow will also be in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Cherkasy and partially Chernihiv regions. Dry weather will prevail in the rest of Ukraine.

The air temperature will be very high in Dnipropetrovsk region and in the south of Ukraine - +32…+39 degrees are expected.

In the western regions and in the north of Ukraine on Monday, the air temperature will be comfortable, +23…+29 degrees during the day. In the central regions - heat, +30…+35; in Dnipropetrovsk region up to +37; in Vinnytsia and Poltava regions +25…+30 degrees. In the eastern regions on July 28, +30…+33 degrees are expected - Didenko writes.

At the same time, in Kyiv there will be periodic downpours and thunderstorms. The air temperature will be +25…+28 degrees.

Recall

Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev reported significant crop losses due to drought in six regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.