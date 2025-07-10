$41.850.05
Currency exchange rates on July 10: hryvnia strengthened its positions

Kyiv • UNN

 451 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar at UAH 41.77/USD, which means a strengthening of 0.07 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.84/EUR.

Currency exchange rates on July 10: hryvnia strengthened its positions

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.77/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 0.07 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.77/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.84/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

  • the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.62 and sold for UAH 41.70 in banks;
    • the euro can be bought for UAH 49.13 and sold for UAH 49.30 in banks;
      • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-42.00, and the euro at UAH 48.80-49.41;
        • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.78-41.81/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.91-48.94/EUR for the euro, respectively.

          Addition

          In June, demand for foreign currency remained close to the previous month's level, and exchange rate fluctuations were moderate, while the hryvnia's exchange rate against the euro weakened due to the dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair, according to the NBU's macroeconomic and monetary review for July 2025.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          EconomyFinance
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Ukraine
