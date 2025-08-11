Currency exchange rates on August 11: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3895/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.19/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.72-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.00, the zloty at UAH 11.45-10.90;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.41-41.50, the euro at UAH 48.35-48.53, the zloty at UAH 11.25-11.38;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.41-41.44/USD and UAH 48.25-48.26/EUR, respectively.

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.1% in July year-on-year, while deflation at 0.2% month-on-month was recorded.