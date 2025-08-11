Currency exchange rates on August 11: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

$41.460.00
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 24437 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 80013 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 154804 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 117584 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 288340 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 161571 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 349332 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 315850 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 108025 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Popular news
Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo on Ukraine due to Russian attacks - mediaAugust 10, 08:37 PM • 9386 views
Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the frontPhotoAugust 10, 09:24 PM • 3392 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNSAugust 10, 10:39 PM • 4178 views
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?12:54 AM • 2582 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova03:04 AM • 5822 views
Publications
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 3240 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 349332 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 225514 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 315850 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 327245 views
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 58662 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 154804 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 327245 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 231763 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 240928 views
Currency exchange rates on August 11: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar at UAH 41.3895/USD, which is a strengthening of 7 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.19/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.33/PLN.

Currency exchange rates on August 11: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3895/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.19/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.72-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.00, the zloty at UAH 11.45-10.90;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.41-41.50, the euro at UAH 48.35-48.53, the zloty at UAH 11.25-11.38;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.41-41.44/USD and UAH 48.25-48.26/EUR, respectively.

        Kyiv increased real estate tax payments by over 40%8/9/25, 9:21 AM • 5398 views

        Addition

        Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.1% in July year-on-year, while deflation at 0.2% month-on-month was recorded.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine