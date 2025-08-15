Currency exchange rates for August 15: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4500/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.45/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.44/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.37/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.73-41.20, the euro at UAH 48.80-48.20, the zloty at UAH 11.60-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.37-41.45, the euro at UAH 48.30-48.50, the zloty at UAH 11.29-11.40;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.40-41.43/USD and UAH 48.25-48.27/EUR, respectively.

