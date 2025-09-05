$41.370.01
September 4, 05:30 PM • 17046 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 35986 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 30118 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 33488 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 36427 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 28452 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 23645 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 51024 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41998 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 45177 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Google Play

Currency exchange rate on September 5: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar at 41.3494 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 3 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is 48.13 UAH/EUR, and the zloty is 11.32 UAH/PLN.

Currency exchange rate on September 5: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3494/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.34/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.13/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.32/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:10:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.52-47.90, the zloty at UAH 11.67-11.02;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.26-41.32, the euro at UAH 48.15-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.30;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.30-41.33/USD and UAH 48.12-48.14/EUR, respectively.

        Addition

        The government set the task to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas in storage facilities by early November. However, this volume does not guarantee an unhindered passage of the heating season due to military risks.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine