Currency exchange rate on September 5: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3494/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.34/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.13/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.32/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:10:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.52-47.90, the zloty at UAH 11.67-11.02;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.26-41.32, the euro at UAH 48.15-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.30;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.30-41.33/USD and UAH 48.12-48.14/EUR, respectively.

Addition

