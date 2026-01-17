Criminal proceedings initiated in Lviv region over electronics smuggling worth UAH 35 million

In Lviv region, law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings over the smuggling of a large batch of elite electronics, which was discovered in a car's hidden compartment during customs control. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, on the night of January 17, a Renault Trafic car entered the customs control zone via the "green corridor" lane. During its inspection, law enforcement officers discovered a specially equipped hidden compartment in the car's floor. Elite electronics were being transported in the compartment, concealed from customs control.

"The estimated value of the seized goods is over UAH 35 million. Information on the fact of large-scale smuggling (Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Lviv region," the post states.

Recall

At the Nizhankovychi – Malhowice checkpoint, customs officers discovered hidden Apple equipment worth 35.5 million hryvnias. A 37-year-old driver attempted to smuggle 829 units of equipment, including iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches.