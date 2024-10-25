Crew-8 astronauts return to Earth after eight months in space
Kyiv • UNN
NASA SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts have successfully landed in Florida after a 232-day mission to the ISS. The crew traveled 100 million miles and conducted important scientific research, but their return was delayed by 2 months due to a hurricane.
The crew of NASA SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts has successfully landed near Pensacola, Florida, completing an almost eight-month scientific mission. This was reported by NASA, according to UNN.
“NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission successfully landed at 3:29 a.m. ET on Friday near Pensacola, Florida, completing the agency's nearly eight-month science mission and eighth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station,” the statement said.
It is noted that after the launch on March 3 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, as well as luxury cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin spent 232 days aboard the space station.
“During their mission, the crew members traveled nearly 100 million miles and made 3,760 revolutions around the Earth. They have conducted new scientific research to advance human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit human life on Earth,” NASA said.
It is noted that the astronauts were supposed to return two months ago, but their return was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.
Recall
In March, a new crew of astronauts took offto join the International Space Station (ISS). The launch had to be postponed twice due to weather conditions, but eventually Crew-8 was allowed to take off.