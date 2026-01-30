Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview

$42.850.08
Exclusive
05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
11:34 AM • 17377 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Exclusive
January 30, 06:30 AM
Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?
January 29, 11:28 PM
Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM
T-connectors, power banks, gas cylinders: SES warned about the most dangerous devices during blackoutsJanuary 29, 04:36 PM • 60845 views
UNN Lite
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 88 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 3564 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideo01:24 PM • 7950 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his junior11:39 AM • 14956 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 16773 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Ukrainian designer Elvira Hasanova spoke about creating a Cossack image for boxer Oleksandr Usyk and collaborating with poetess Lina Kostenko. She created a striking image for Usyk and engaged Kostenko as an ambassador for her brand.

Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview

Famous Ukrainian designer Elvira Gasanova spoke about her collaborations with Ukrainian and international stars. In particular, she recalled her acquaintance with the undisputed world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and how she got in touch with the Sixties poetess Lina Kostenko. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview that Gasanova gave to Eva Korshyk.

Elvira told how she met Oleksandr. As it turned out, Usyk was recommended Gasanova by her friend. Oleksandr was looking for a designer who could make an impressive gift for a close person of the boxer. After Elvira sewed an impressive sheepskin coat for the athlete's acquaintance, they started cooperating.

Later, after Elvira sewed a tuxedo for Oleksandr, he asked if she could help him create a stylish Cossack image for an impressive performance before the fight. The founder of the GASANOVA brand told what request the Ukrainian champion addressed to her.

"I want to be in the style of a Cossack" (editor's note, retelling Usyk's words). "He throws me a picture from Pinterest, where there is a theatrical costume, or something like that. I say super. Can I change it to be stylish? Because, you know, it's not just about doing what he wanted. It's about communicating later and saying that I did it, and I'm proud, and then I can somehow reflect it in the brand."

- the designer noted.

Ultimately, she created the very image that stunned boxing fans around the world. At the same time, Elvira added that Oleksandr does not like all the ideas she offered him. In particular, Usyk rejected the idea of a costume with stones.

In addition to the interesting experience of working with Usyk, Elvira Gasanova spoke about how the legendary poetess Lina Kostenko became an ambassador for her brand. The designer says that for the face of the brand, she needed a symbolic person for Ukraine, a legendary person. Eventually, Elvira contacted Lina Vasylivna's daughter to arrange cooperation. The celebrity's daughter initially said that her mother rarely participates in events. However, after a personal meeting and close communication, Lina Vasylivna agreed.

We came with the team, even took a make-up artist with us, so that if anything, we could do something a little. I hoped that it would be just 10 minutes, we would record her reading a few lines that were important to us, and that's it, but she liked it so much that we kept recording and recording.

- Gasanova said with joy.

"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was born30.01.26, 17:51 • 3570 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Brand