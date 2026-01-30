Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview

Famous Ukrainian designer Elvira Gasanova spoke about her collaborations with Ukrainian and international stars. In particular, she recalled her acquaintance with the undisputed world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and how she got in touch with the Sixties poetess Lina Kostenko. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview that Gasanova gave to Eva Korshyk.

Elvira told how she met Oleksandr. As it turned out, Usyk was recommended Gasanova by her friend. Oleksandr was looking for a designer who could make an impressive gift for a close person of the boxer. After Elvira sewed an impressive sheepskin coat for the athlete's acquaintance, they started cooperating.

Later, after Elvira sewed a tuxedo for Oleksandr, he asked if she could help him create a stylish Cossack image for an impressive performance before the fight. The founder of the GASANOVA brand told what request the Ukrainian champion addressed to her.

"I want to be in the style of a Cossack" (editor's note, retelling Usyk's words). "He throws me a picture from Pinterest, where there is a theatrical costume, or something like that. I say super. Can I change it to be stylish? Because, you know, it's not just about doing what he wanted. It's about communicating later and saying that I did it, and I'm proud, and then I can somehow reflect it in the brand." - the designer noted.

Ultimately, she created the very image that stunned boxing fans around the world. At the same time, Elvira added that Oleksandr does not like all the ideas she offered him. In particular, Usyk rejected the idea of a costume with stones.

In addition to the interesting experience of working with Usyk, Elvira Gasanova spoke about how the legendary poetess Lina Kostenko became an ambassador for her brand. The designer says that for the face of the brand, she needed a symbolic person for Ukraine, a legendary person. Eventually, Elvira contacted Lina Vasylivna's daughter to arrange cooperation. The celebrity's daughter initially said that her mother rarely participates in events. However, after a personal meeting and close communication, Lina Vasylivna agreed.

We came with the team, even took a make-up artist with us, so that if anything, we could do something a little. I hoped that it would be just 10 minutes, we would record her reading a few lines that were important to us, and that's it, but she liked it so much that we kept recording and recording. - Gasanova said with joy.

