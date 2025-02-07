ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50335 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 99346 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103481 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101122 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126800 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103027 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113251 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116870 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160339 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104444 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100489 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 74742 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108481 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102788 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160339 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150593 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182759 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102788 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108481 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137392 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139174 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167057 views
Propagandists of the Russian Federation are spreading a fake that the Power Blocks of Khao NPP will allegedly run on Russian fuel - SPRAVDI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24151 views

Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security refuted the disinformation about the use of Russian fuel at KhNPP power units. Ukraine has completely abandoned Russian nuclear fuel and is cooperating with Westinghouse to supply nuclear power plants.

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake that KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4 will allegedly run on Russian fuel. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Lies: "KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4 will operate on Russian fuel". Reality: Ukraine has completely stopped importing Russian nuclear fuel for its nuclear power plants,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that thanks to the cooperation of Energoatom with the American company Westinghouse, fuel was developed that has already been successfully used in VVER-440 and VVER-1000 reactors.

Westinghouse has officially confirmed that the new VVER-1000 reactors will be able to run on American fuel.

Recall

Last April, Ukraine began preparations for the construction of two new nuclear power units, KhNPP-5 and KhNPP-6, at the Khmelnytsky NPP using Westinghouse AR1000 technology, marking a major geopolitical project with the United States aimed at replacing Russian nuclear technology in Europe.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine

