Russian propagandists are spreading a fake that KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4 will allegedly run on Russian fuel. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Lies: "KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4 will operate on Russian fuel". Reality: Ukraine has completely stopped importing Russian nuclear fuel for its nuclear power plants, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that thanks to the cooperation of Energoatom with the American company Westinghouse, fuel was developed that has already been successfully used in VVER-440 and VVER-1000 reactors.

Westinghouse has officially confirmed that the new VVER-1000 reactors will be able to run on American fuel.

Recall

Last April, Ukraine began preparations for the construction of two new nuclear power units, KhNPP-5 and KhNPP-6, at the Khmelnytsky NPP using Westinghouse AR1000 technology, marking a major geopolitical project with the United States aimed at replacing Russian nuclear technology in Europe.