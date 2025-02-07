Propagandists of the Russian Federation are spreading a fake that the Power Blocks of Khao NPP will allegedly run on Russian fuel - SPRAVDI
Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security refuted the disinformation about the use of Russian fuel at KhNPP power units. Ukraine has completely abandoned Russian nuclear fuel and is cooperating with Westinghouse to supply nuclear power plants.
Russian propagandists are spreading a fake that KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4 will allegedly run on Russian fuel. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.
Lies: "KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4 will operate on Russian fuel". Reality: Ukraine has completely stopped importing Russian nuclear fuel for its nuclear power plants,
Details
It is noted that thanks to the cooperation of Energoatom with the American company Westinghouse, fuel was developed that has already been successfully used in VVER-440 and VVER-1000 reactors.
Westinghouse has officially confirmed that the new VVER-1000 reactors will be able to run on American fuel.
Recall
Last April, Ukraine began preparations for the construction of two new nuclear power units, KhNPP-5 and KhNPP-6, at the Khmelnytsky NPP using Westinghouse AR1000 technology, marking a major geopolitical project with the United States aimed at replacing Russian nuclear technology in Europe.