CPD: Putin avoided answering about the destruction of homes in eastern Ukraine during an interview

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
December 5, 06:15 PM • 11768 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 20959 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 20569 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 40447 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 31107 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 33011 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 44322 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 50024 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 42523 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 76632 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
87%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year recordDecember 5, 04:49 PM • 6786 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 14845 views
What does it even mean to give away one's land? Syrskyi on Ukraine's rejection of territories as part of a peace planDecember 5, 06:10 PM • 3810 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideo10:31 PM • 7780 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities11:54 PM • 5404 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 14859 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 31279 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 40447 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 43259 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 76632 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
India
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 18374 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 26563 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 29128 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 43047 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 42745 views
Actual
Technology
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

CPD: Putin avoided answering about the destruction of homes in eastern Ukraine during an interview

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Vladimir Putin effectively refused to answer Indian journalists' questions about the Russian army's destruction of homes in eastern Ukraine. He pretended not to understand the question, trying to shift responsibility to Ukraine.

CPD: Putin avoided answering about the destruction of homes in eastern Ukraine during an interview

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during an interview with Indian journalists, effectively refused to answer the question of why the Russian army is destroying the homes of residents of eastern Ukraine, even those who support the Russian occupation. Instead, he pretended not to understand the question, reports the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the simple and logical question of the journalist put the dictator in a dead end.

Putin, who for years has been inventing pseudo-historical lectures about the "root causes" of the war, had no adequate answer as to why the Russian army is destroying the homes of those he allegedly "came to protect." Putin tried to shift responsibility to Ukraine, repeating propagandistic "mantras" about "the destruction of Donbas by Ukrainian troops" and "the will of the people of Donbas."

- indicate in the CCD.

They add that avoiding a direct answer only highlighted the main thing: he was never interested in people's fates.

"Putin blindly follows his imperial ambitions, and his goal is to destroy Ukrainian statehood," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi, before which Putin thanked Modi for his attention to peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and told him about negotiations with the United States.

ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals05.12.25, 05:32 • 31594 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
India
Ukraine