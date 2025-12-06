Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during an interview with Indian journalists, effectively refused to answer the question of why the Russian army is destroying the homes of residents of eastern Ukraine, even those who support the Russian occupation. Instead, he pretended not to understand the question, reports the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that the simple and logical question of the journalist put the dictator in a dead end.

Putin, who for years has been inventing pseudo-historical lectures about the "root causes" of the war, had no adequate answer as to why the Russian army is destroying the homes of those he allegedly "came to protect." Putin tried to shift responsibility to Ukraine, repeating propagandistic "mantras" about "the destruction of Donbas by Ukrainian troops" and "the will of the people of Donbas." - indicate in the CCD.

They add that avoiding a direct answer only highlighted the main thing: he was never interested in people's fates.

"Putin blindly follows his imperial ambitions, and his goal is to destroy Ukrainian statehood," the CCD summarizes.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi, before which Putin thanked Modi for his attention to peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and told him about negotiations with the United States.

