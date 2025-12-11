CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotage

Germany's Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) is recording an unprecedented increase in foreign intelligence activity in the country. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Thus, MAD head Martina Rosenberg emphasized that modern espionage should be considered as preparation for potential military conflicts. According to her, in 2025, a sharp increase in Russian intelligence attempts at military facilities, sabotage on supply lines, cyberattacks, disinformation operations, and the use of UAVs resistant to electronic warfare was recorded. The number of detected incidents almost doubled during the year.

In addition to external threats, MAD also records an increase in internal extremism: in 2024, 524 new cases were opened, 413 of which concerned right-wing extremist manifestations in the army. - noted the CCD.

They assess that this creates additional risks for Germany's defense security against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive actions and its attempts to influence German society and the army.

