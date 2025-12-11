CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotage

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
09:59 PM • 6246 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 15290 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 19571 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 21849 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 20639 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 20375 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 24575 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 20400 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 19875 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 29476 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.4m/s
92%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 14799 views
Assassination attempt on Mindich: Israeli police have no confirmation - mediaDecember 10, 06:02 PM • 5094 views
Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Korniychuk summoned to Israeli Foreign Ministry over criticism of Netanyahu's contacts with PutinDecember 10, 06:25 PM • 6760 views
There is a strengthening of our combat aviation, the details are not yet public - ZelenskyyDecember 10, 07:05 PM • 4324 views
I expect people's deputies to offer their vision: Zelenskyy on elections under martial lawDecember 10, 07:17 PM • 2890 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 14875 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 18200 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 24987 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 29476 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 33303 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 12530 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 17788 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 14756 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 22046 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 32279 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Buk air defense system
WhatsApp

CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Germany's Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) has recorded an unprecedented increase in foreign intelligence activity, especially Russian intelligence attempts at military facilities. The number of detected incidents has almost doubled in a year, including sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation operations.

CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotage

Germany's Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) is recording an unprecedented increase in foreign intelligence activity in the country. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

Thus, MAD head Martina Rosenberg emphasized that modern espionage should be considered as preparation for potential military conflicts. According to her, in 2025, a sharp increase in Russian intelligence attempts at military facilities, sabotage on supply lines, cyberattacks, disinformation operations, and the use of UAVs resistant to electronic warfare was recorded. The number of detected incidents almost doubled during the year.

In addition to external threats, MAD also records an increase in internal extremism: in 2024, 524 new cases were opened, 413 of which concerned right-wing extremist manifestations in the army.

- noted the CCD.

They assess that this creates additional risks for Germany's defense security against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive actions and its attempts to influence German society and the army.

Recall

On December 2, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the creation of a new police unit that will specialize in countering drones.

Germany invests €100 million in drone defense technologies16.11.25, 14:42 • 7902 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Germany