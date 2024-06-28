Court re-arrests corporate rights of more than 20 of Firtash's regional gas companies
Kyiv • UNN
The court re-arrested the corporate rights of 21 regional and city gas distribution system operators after the owners challenged the previous arrest in court.
Details
In May 2022, based on SBI materials, an investigating judge of Kyiv's Pechersk Court transferred the seized private corporate rights to 26 regional and city gas distribution system operators to the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).
By an order of the CMU, these assets were transferred to the management of the State Joint Stock Company Chornomornaftogaz.
However, the owners of gas distribution systems appealed this decision in court. As a result, on June 25, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court canceled the seizure of corporate rights of 21 gas distribution system operators.
Already on June 27, the pre-trial investigation body ensured that a motion signed by the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office to seize these corporate rights was submitted to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv.
The next day, we received a ruling from the investigating judge to re-arrest the operators of these gas distribution systems. To execute the court decision, the ruling was sent to the depository institution that holds the securities - shares of these commercial entities.
Recall
On June 28, it was reported that the High Anti-Corruption Court canceled the arrests of shares in a number of regional gas companies.
Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency Olena Duma saidthat the HACCU decision on Firtash's regional gas companies causes financial losses for the Ukrainian budget.