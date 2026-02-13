Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects Vladyslav Heraskevych's lawsuit against IOC - lawyer

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the lawsuit of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified due to a "helmet of memory" against the IOC. This was reported by the athlete's lawyer Yevhen Pronin, according to UNN.

The CAS ad hoc rejected our complaint. The court sided with the IOC and upheld the decision, according to which an athlete can be removed from the Olympic Games without an actual violation, without a technical or safety threat, and even before starting. - the lawyer reported.

Pronin emphasized that this case was much broader than an individual dispute.

It concerned the freedom of expression of athletes, the limits of discretion of sports bodies, and the very understanding of Olympic values. Details later - summarized the lawyer.

Recall

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The legal process of Vladyslav Heraskevych against the IOC and IBSF under an expedited procedure concluded on February 13.