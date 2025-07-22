Court in closed session chooses pre-trial measure for father of NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has begun a hearing on the motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure for Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, reports UNN.

Details

The court began a hearing on the motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect Sentyabr Magamedrasulov.

The court also granted the prosecutor's motion to hold the hearing in closed session.

The suspect is present in the courtroom.

The SBU stated that Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, has Russian citizenship, but his son did not indicate this when applying for access to state secrets, thereby violating the law.

Recall

In total, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted more than 70 searches of NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial detective department, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation.

He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp grown by his father to Dagestan. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko.

Also, a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2" was detained.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where the FSB recruited him. The specified employee collected and transmitted to the enemy's special services identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, documented new facts of confidential information leaks from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities.