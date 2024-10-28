Court imposes preventive measures on suspects in corruption scheme of Holosiivskyi shopping center
Kyiv • UNN
Six people, including three TCC employees, received various preventive measures ranging from house arrest to detention. The bail ranges from UAH 250 thousand to UAH 6 million, and no one has posted it yet.
Three employees of the Holosiivskyi TCC and three civilians who organized a scheme of illegal evasion from mobilization received court preventive measures. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation's communications adviser Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, UNN reports.
"When we talk about this criminal proceeding involving employees of the Holosiivskyi TCC and civilians who were involved in this process, there is a former head of the MSEC who is being suspected for the second time," Sapian said.
According to her, the suspects have already been chosen a preventive measure.
"As for the preventive measures, I can say that 3 TCC employees and 3 civilians received various preventive measures in court: from round-the-clock house arrest to detention with the possibility of bail ranging from UAH 250 thousand to UAH 6 million. No one has posted bail yet, the suspects are in custody," she added.
Recall
Earlier, law enforcement officers detained three officials of the Holosiivskyi RTC and the Kyiv City JV and three civilians who organized a scheme to illegally evade mobilization by persons liable for military service. During the searches, more than $1.2 million in cash and an elite car fleet were found in their possession.