Court chooses a measure of restraint for SBU Anti-Terrorist Center Chief of Staff, exposed in work for the FSB

Dmytro Kozyura, the head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center headquarters, who turned out to be an FSB agent, will be held in custody without bail. This measure of restraint was chosen for him by the Shevchenkivsky court of Kyiv, reports a correspondent of UNN.

During the hearing, the court decided to send Colonel Dmytro Kozyura Knyazev to custody for 60 days without the right to be released on bail

He is suspected of collaborating with the Russian FSB. According to law enforcement, he passed information containing state secrets and the consequences of rocket attacks to the Russian special services.

Previously

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed in its ranks and detained a high-ranking traitor who worked for the FSB. The adviser was one of the officials of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center, the head of the ATC Headquarters.

According to the sources of UNN in the special service, the traitor, who worked for the Russian Federal Security Service, was the head of the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU, Colonel Dmytro Kozyura.

According to the SBU , the detained official had been under surveillance by internal security officers for a long time. His activities were monitored around the clock: his contacts, communications, correspondence were analyzed, and he was subject to constant audio and video surveillance.

It is known that the FSB agent was in complete isolation under the control of counterintelligence officers who actually "lived" in his phone.

The special service emphasizes that the elimination of such a spy cell was a historic special operation, given the level of the agent, his professional training and the potential threat to state security during the war.