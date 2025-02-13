Court chooses a measure of restraint for SBU Anti-Terrorist Center Chief of Staff, exposed in work for the FSB

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Court chooses a measure of restraint for SBU Anti-Terrorist Center Chief of Staff, exposed in work for the FSB

Court chooses a measure of restraint for SBU Anti-Terrorist Center Chief of Staff, exposed in work for the FSB

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37965 views

Dmytro Kozyura was taken into custody for 60 days without bail. He is suspected of passing classified information to Russian special services.

Dmytro Kozyura, the head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center headquarters, who turned out to be an FSB agent, will be held in custody without bail. This measure of restraint was chosen for him by the Shevchenkivsky court of Kyiv, reports a correspondent of UNN. 

During the hearing, the court decided to send Colonel Dmytro Kozyura Knyazev to custody for 60 days without the right to be released on bail 

He is suspected of collaborating with the Russian FSB. According to law enforcement, he passed information containing state secrets and the consequences of rocket attacks to the Russian special services.

Previously

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed in its ranks and detained a high-ranking traitor who worked for the FSB.  The adviser was one of the officials of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center, the head of the ATC Headquarters.

According to the sources of UNN in the special service, the traitor, who worked for the Russian Federal Security Service, was the head of the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU, Colonel Dmytro Kozyura.

According to the SBU , the detained official had been under surveillance by internal security officers for a long time. His activities were monitored around the clock: his contacts, communications, correspondence were analyzed, and he was subject to constant audio and video surveillance.

It is known that the FSB agent was in complete isolation under the control of counterintelligence officers who actually "lived" in his phone.

The special service emphasizes that the elimination of such a spy cell was a historic special operation, given the level of the agent, his professional training and the potential threat to state security during the war.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

