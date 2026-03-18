Court cancels house arrest for footballer Kolesnyk over fight with TCC employee

Photo: FC "Kolos-2"

The Kyiv Court of Appeal canceled the pre-trial detention measure for footballer Danylo Kolesnyk and applied a personal obligation to him. The athlete announced this on social media Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

As Kolesnyk noted, the court thoroughly investigated all the circumstances of the case, examined the actual development of events, analyzed the behavior of each participant in the incident, and heard the explanations of the parties.

I explained exactly how everything happened, who was chasing whom, under what circumstances the TCC car hit a civilian, and also emphasized that this incident was an emotional altercation between two men. I also stressed that I sincerely respect the Armed Forces of Ukraine, always support our military, protect women, and cannot remain silent when I witness injustice or conflict. - the footballer stated.

Kolesnyk and his defense team stated that they consider the court's decision important and fair. Separately, the footballer addressed his fellow athletes who publicly condemned his actions.

I ask you to be objective, balanced, and remember that every situation has its own circumstances that require honest and impartial analysis. - his post reads.

Kolesnyk and his defense also appealed to people's deputies to take personal control of this case to ensure an objective and impartial investigation.

Finally, the footballer addressed all participants in this incident.

I am convinced that it is time to stop the emotional escalation, which does not benefit any of the parties to the conflict. Now we need calm, wisdom, and a desire to put an end to this story in a legal and civilized way. - he summarized.

Context

24-year-old striker of FC "Kolos" second team Danylo Kolesnyk found himself in the center of a high-profile incident. A video was published online showing the footballer hitting a military man. Later, this video was deleted.

Then Kolesnyk explained his vision of the circumstances of this incident. According to him, he stood up for a citizen against whom, in his opinion, unlawful actions were applied.

In connection with the situation, FC "Kolos" expressed its official position regarding its player and suspended him from competitions.

Recall

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for FC "Kolos" player Danylo Kolesnyk in the form of night house arrest.