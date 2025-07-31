Could have gotten lost in the forest: an 8-year-old boy with hearing impairment is being searched for in Frankivsk region

On the night of July 31, police reported the search for an 8-year-old boy in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk region police, writes UNN.

Details

Police are establishing the whereabouts of a minor resident of Kalush district, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The Juvenile Prevention Department is searching for an 8-year-old boy who, on July 30, 2025, around 7:30 PM, left home on a blue bicycle towards the forest and has not returned to date, and his whereabouts are unknown. - the report says.

It is noted that the boy has hearing impairments, does not respond to his name, and does not speak.

Missing person: Kuziv Mykhailo Mykhailovych, born in 2017, resident of Perekosy village, Kalush district, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Description: height 120 cm, slender build.

Dressed in: a blue T-shirt and green shorts.

