Could have gotten lost in the forest: an 8-year-old boy with hearing impairment is being searched for in Frankivsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

An 8-year-old boy with hearing impairment, who left home on a bicycle on July 30, 2025, and did not return, is being searched for in Frankivsk region. The police are establishing the whereabouts of Mykhailo Mykhailovych Kuziv.

Could have gotten lost in the forest: an 8-year-old boy with hearing impairment is being searched for in Frankivsk region

On the night of July 31, police reported the search for an 8-year-old boy in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk region police, writes UNN.

Details

Police are establishing the whereabouts of a minor resident of Kalush district, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The Juvenile Prevention Department is searching for an 8-year-old boy who, on July 30, 2025, around 7:30 PM, left home on a blue bicycle towards the forest and has not returned to date, and his whereabouts are unknown.

- the report says.

It is noted that the boy has hearing impairments, does not respond to his name, and does not speak.

Missing person: Kuziv Mykhailo Mykhailovych, born in 2017, resident of Perekosy village, Kalush district, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Description: height 120 cm, slender build.

Dressed in: a blue T-shirt and green shorts.

In Kyiv region, a missing child was found with the help of a drone after a night of searching25.07.25, 10:00 • 4686 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast