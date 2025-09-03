Corruption in fortifications: Rada summons head of Poltava OVA Kohut

The Verkhovna Rada summons acting head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut and former head Filip Pronin of Poltava Oblast Military Administration regarding alleged corruption in fortification structures. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak in his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Following our investigation into corruption in the Poltava Regional State Administration's fortifications, Parliament has summoned the head of Financial Monitoring (former head of the region in 2024) Filip Pronin for tomorrow at 10:00! The Rada also summons acting head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut. - wrote Zhelezniak.

Context

People's Deputy Zhelezniak published a new investigation into the embezzlement of funds for the construction of fortifications. He claims that the Poltava Regional Military Administration allegedly concluded contracts for almost 400 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, which never became reliable protection for the military.

Instead of fortifications – fictitious services, inflated prices, shell companies, and at least 200 million hryvnias that obviously did not go to construction. And instead of responsibility – new positions and new state tenders - claims the people's deputy.

