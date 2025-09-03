Corruption in fortifications: Rada summons head of Poltava OVA Kohut

$41.360.01
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 3148 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 3958 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 10596 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 15422 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 23247 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 23563 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 78871 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 104401 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 145739 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 151961 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 236099 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 236063 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 226547 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 223097 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 217361 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 13071 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 23208 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 23533 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 78845 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 145722 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 18723 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 32534 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 35354 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 49609 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 95077 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Forbes
Fake news
Mi-8

Corruption in fortifications: Rada summons head of Poltava OVA Kohut

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The Verkhovna Rada summons the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut, and the former head, Filip Pronin, regarding alleged corruption in fortification structures. An investigation by MP Zhelezniak revealed the embezzlement of 200 million hryvnias during the construction of fortifications.

Corruption in fortifications: Rada summons head of Poltava OVA Kohut

The Verkhovna Rada summons acting head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut and former head Filip Pronin of Poltava Oblast Military Administration regarding alleged corruption in fortification structures. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak in his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Following our investigation into corruption in the Poltava Regional State Administration's fortifications, Parliament has summoned the head of Financial Monitoring (former head of the region in 2024) Filip Pronin for tomorrow at 10:00! The Rada also summons acting head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

- wrote Zhelezniak.

Context

People's Deputy Zhelezniak published a new investigation into the embezzlement of funds for the construction of fortifications. He claims that the Poltava Regional Military Administration allegedly concluded contracts for almost 400 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, which never became reliable protection for the military.

Instead of fortifications – fictitious services, inflated prices, shell companies, and at least 200 million hryvnias that obviously did not go to construction. And instead of responsibility – new positions and new state tenders

- claims the people's deputy.

Kravchenko: exposed scheme of embezzlement of UAH 5.4 million on fortifications, among the defendants is former deputy mayor of Kharkiv28.06.25, 13:43 • 3801 view

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak