Cool nights and moderate heat without heavy precipitation: what weather awaits Ukrainians this week

In the coming days, a high-pressure atmospheric field will prevail in Ukraine, meaning mostly clear weather without intense precipitation. Nights will remain cool, especially in the northern and western regions, and daytime highs will not exceed 22-27°C.

Natalia Ptukha, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, announced this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the forecaster, no heavy and prolonged precipitation is expected in Ukraine in the coming days; instead, there will be more sunshine and less cloudiness, which will contribute to air warming.

At the same time... air currents are coming from the northwest, even some northern directions may be. This means that... they have a somewhat fresher character - Ptukha reported.

The temperature at night has noticeably decreased. According to the spokesperson, night temperatures will continue to fluctuate approximately within 10–15 degrees: such indicators will remain today and tomorrow in most regions. Subsequently, the night temperature will slightly increase, but pronounced tropical nights are not expected in the coming days.

In the southern regions, of course, the night temperature will still be somewhat higher, up to +20 degrees, and the air may warm up, and similarly in Zakarpattia. There, after all, is its own special microclimate, so to speak. Daytime highs are also somewhat restrained. In the coming days, the north, west, center - this is from 22 to 27 °C. We see no heat. – added the forecaster.

A calmer air mass will arrive from the west, and temperatures will rise again to 30 degrees, sometimes even in northern regions. In the southern regions and Zakarpattia, thermometers may climb to 33 degrees, and at some local weather stations – even to 35.

But I will immediately note, as our specialists say, that next week, if we look a little ahead, there is a tendency for such intense heat not to persist. Still, the temperature values will be more moderate, within 25°, well, up to 30, let's say. - noted Ptukha.

Climatic norms

Over the past decades, July and August have traditionally been considered the hottest months in Ukraine, with an average temperature 1.5–2 degrees higher than the climatic norm.

This year, the temperature regime has a zonal character: in the south, the temperature significantly exceeds the norm and often reaches indicators of strong heat (up to 35 degrees), while in the west and north, due to the arrival of fresh air masses from the northwest, the temperature is somewhat lower.

In summer, convective weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are traditionally observed, which have already been recorded this season. Most scientists associate their more frequent manifestations with climate change.

However, it should be taken into account that weather stations cannot cover the entire territory of the country, so some local phenomena may go unnoticed.

In Lviv, a record was indeed recorded for the entire history of observations; about 110 mm of precipitation fell there in 12 days, and these are truly record values. That is, such indicators did not reach the weather station itself. It is also important to note that, of course, weather stations are representative, but they cannot cover the entire territory of Ukraine. – explained Ptukha.

Harvest problems

The intensity of precipitation, especially its torrential nature, creates problems in cities due to the large number of concrete and asphalt surfaces that do not absorb water, says the forecaster. In rural areas, water penetrates the ground better. However, prolonged July precipitation in the west caused waterlogging of soils and complicated field work.

At the same time, in the south, there is insufficient moisture, which negatively affected yields. Ptukha notes that the harvest in the southern regions this year turned out to be critically low.

There is no effective moisture in the soil layer, which is, well, very bad, so to speak. Well, of course, our agricultural meteorologists will draw certain conclusions, but we can already note that the harvest for the southern regions this year is critically low, unfortunately. - added the forecaster.

