Container ship rams two bridges in Germany

A container ship rammed two bridges over the Moselle River in Germany, writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

The container ship rammed two bridges on the Moselle River at night. First, it crashed into a bridge in Schweich, and shortly thereafter - into a bridge in Longuich in the Trier-Saarburg district, the water police reported.

"There was no water ingress, and no one was injured," the report says. "Of the 40 containers transported, five were seriously damaged."

The two road bridges were reportedly temporarily closed early in the morning while experts inspected the bridge for possible damage.

The water police checked the captain of the container ship, which included a Dutch cargo ship and a barge. The alcohol test showed zero blood alcohol level. He was subsequently allowed to continue his journey down the Moselle - with all containers on board, including five damaged cargo ones.

The exact cause of the accident is unclear. The investigation is ongoing. "For example, traffic data needs to be checked," a water police spokesman said. In such cases, a navigation error is often considered, especially "in the dark on a narrow waterway."

