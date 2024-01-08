Galician beaches face environmental disaster due to millions of pellets lost by container ship in Portuguese waters

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 62027 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107900 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136875 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135405 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175067 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171177 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280938 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178164 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167156 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103023 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102773 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104772 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 73259 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46695 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 62027 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280938 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259360 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33263 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136875 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105970 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122138 views
Actual
Galician beaches face environmental disaster due to millions of pellets lost by container ship in Portuguese waters

Galician beaches face environmental disaster due to millions of pellets lost by container ship in Portuguese waters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31498 views

Galician beaches are suffering from a plastic pellet spill after a container ship lost its cargo, prompting hundreds of volunteers to clean up the pollution.

The Galician coast of Spain is dyed white by millions of white plastic balloons lost by a ship whose owners are behind a network of companies, flags and nationalities.  Hundreds of volunteers have been supporting a wave of solidarity for several days to clean at least twenty beaches from the five-millimeter balloons, which are hidden among the sand and seaweed.

This was reported by UNN , citing El Periódico de España.

Details

In recent weeks, the coast of Galicia has been bombarded with millions of pellets of white plastic balls originating from the Liberian-flagged ship Toconao. Several containers from the vessel, which was sailing off the Portuguese coast near the city of Viana do Castelo a month ago, fell into the sea. One of the containers was loaded with bags of white pellets, which later reached Galician beaches.

According to media reports, hundreds of citizens living near Rías Baixas, Muros Neuilly, Marinha Alta and other areas, along with a community of volunteers who responded, have devoted the coming days to "combing" at least twenty beaches in Galicia. In addition, the regional authorities have announced that starting this Monday they will increase their staff by mobilizing workers in Ribeira and Corrubedo.

Spain to send troops, Leopard tanks and helicopters to Slovakia to protect NATO's eastern flank - media26.12.23, 09:52 • 52883 views

In addition, a task force composed of ecologists, wardens and local service professionals has been formed - this group has set out along the beaches of the Corrubedo Natural Park to identify and begin removing the plastic pellets that have been arriving on the Galician coast in recent days, both in bags and in dispersed form.

Image

On O Vilar beach in Ribeira, one of the most affected by the plastic influx, the appeal received a great response - people cleaned up throughout the day.

I didn't think there was so much garbage here, but it's so small that some of them got angry about the drains

- said Nuria Gomes, a resident of Ribeira, who came with three friends.

Galicia faces a wave of microplastics amid inertia from the central government

Representatives of local authorities say that for a long time they have not received an official notification from the central executive authorities of Spain regarding the spill of the container ship's contents; it is stated that Madrid has allegedly known about it since December 20.

In Slovenia, a group of people were trapped in the Križna Cave, a popular tourist destination07.01.24, 21:27 • 32971 view

The Minister of the Sea, Alfonso Villarez, asked for a direct line of communication to be opened, which would allow not only the autonomous administration but also citizens to truly know the extent of the disaster. The official emphasized that this is a national problem, "which also affects the coasts of Asturias and Cantabria." Representatives of the government of Galicia have announced the introduction of a surveillance system on the main beaches and estuaries of the region, and the work of environmentalists will be intensified in the coming days.

Who will be responsible for the disaster

The ship responsible for the dumping of the pellets that devastated the beaches of Galicia is called the Toconao, and it was flying the Liberian flag; it is also reported that the container ship belongs to a Bermuda-based shipowner, a company that is a subsidiary of a large company in Cyprus owned by a German shipowner.

Information about the shipping company to which the Toconao belongs suggests that it may be difficult to hold them accountable. According to the Galicia Press, some measures have already been taken and the shipowners' lawyers have allegedly called and promised to pay the costs.

Image

As for the Toconao's onward journey, according to ship tracking portals such as Vessel Finder, the container ship has just made a voyage between a German port and a Moroccan port. This route would have led it to Fisterra (a municipality in Spain, part of the Autonomous Community of Galicia, in the province of La Coruña - ed) and would explain the pollution that affects Galicia and other regions of northern Spain, the Spanish newspaper writes.

Air crash in Tokyo: Japanese authorities launch investigation into the cause of the plane collision at Haneda Airport03.01.24, 13:38 • 26205 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising