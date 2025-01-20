Conflict over parking breaks out in Kyiv: police intervene

A conflict has broken out between former and new users of a parking lot in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, and police are investigating the circumstances, the Main Police Department in the capital reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The conflict took place between the former and new users of the parking lot," the Kyiv police said on social media.

The police found that the right to use the guarded parking lot belonged to representatives of the garage cooperative, but, according to preliminary information, "the said right to use was canceled in court, and the territory was returned to communal ownership." After that, the parking lot was reportedly provided for use by a private entrepreneur. Statements from both parties were registered with the Dnipro Police Department.

"Police are currently at the scene, ensuring public order, communicating with both sides of the conflict and clarifying all the circumstances," the police said.

A conflict between a military man and an employee of a Kyiv restaurant: criminal proceedings have been initiated