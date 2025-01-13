A conflict between a military man and an employee of a Kyiv restaurant: criminal proceedings have been initiated

Investigative actions are underway in the capital in connection with an incident that occurred in a restaurant in the Obolon district. This was reported by the Kyiv Police, according to UNN.

Details

The evening before, a dispute arose between an employee and a visitor who was a military man. According to eyewitnesses, the customer was denied service, which caused outrage.

The incident became publicized after the video was shared on social media.

Criminal proceedings were opened under an article providing for liability for gross violation of public order.

The details and circumstances of the conflict are currently being investigated.