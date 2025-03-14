Europa League: Quarter-final pairings determined, match schedule Following the draw ceremony, the quarter-final pairings of the Europa League have been determined. The pairings are as follows: * "Milan" - "Roma" * "Liverpool" - "Atalanta" * "Bayer" - "West Ham" * "Benfica" - "Marseille" The first-leg matches will be played on April 11, with the return legs scheduled for April 18.
After the second leg matches of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League, the pairs of the 1/4 finals of the tournament have been determined. UNN writes about this with reference to UEFA.
First matches (April 10)
- Bode/Glimt - Lazio;
- Tottenham - Eintracht Frankfurt;
- Rangers - Athletic;
- Lyon - Manchester United.
Return matches (April 17)
- Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham;
- Lazio - Bode/Glimt;
- Athletic Club - Rangers;
- Manchester United - Lyon.
The quarter-finals will begin with the match "Bode/Glimt" - "Lazio" on April 10 at 18:45 CET, and the remaining three matches - at 21:00 CET.
The return matches will take place at 21:00 CET next week. The winners advance to the semi-finals.
