Concert of Anna Netrebko canceled in Switzerland

A concert by Russian singer Anna Netrebko has been canceled in Switzerland. The opera diva was scheduled to perform on June 1 at the Center for Culture and Congresses in Lucerne. Today, the venue announced the cancellation of the concert due to pressure from the cantonal authorities. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Germany believes that the public perception of the soloist remains controversial, so the concert is "expected to threaten public order.

The Luzerner Zeitung suggests that the cancellation of the speech is also due to the fact that a peace conference on Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 in the outskirts of Lucerne.

Netrebko's managers expressed regret and noted that none of the singer's nearly 100 performances since March 2022 had caused a violation of public order.