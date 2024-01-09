Compensation in Odesa region has reached more than UAH 30 million

As part of the "eRestoration" program, residents of Odesa region received more than UAH 30 million in compensation for property damaged by enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that a total of almost 2.5 thousand residential properties in the region have been included in the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property.

Since the launch of the eRestoration program, compensation has been provided to homeowners:

- Odesa community in the amount of UAH 9.7 million;

- Tairovska community - UAH 7.7 million; Serhiivska community - UAH 4.9 million;

- Chornomorsk city community - UAH 4.4 million;

- Karolino-Buhazka community - UAH 1.4 million;

- Dachna community - UAH 750 thousand;

- Mayakivska community - UAH 357 thousand;

- Reni community - UAH 300 thousand;

- Chornomorska settlement community - UAH 211 thousand;

- Velykodolyna community - UAH 183 thousand;

- Nerubaysk community - UAH 118 thousand;

- Bilyayivska hromada - UAH 96 thousand.

"In Odesa, 235 applicants were paid almost UAH 9.7 million in compensation," Kiper informs.

The head of the DMA reminded that citizens of Ukraine whose housing was damaged as a result of hostilities and is subject to restoration are entitled to compensation. In order to use the service, you need to submit an application in the electronic application "Diia".