Committee begins consideration of new draft law on mobilization today - Arakhamia

The relevant parliamentary committee began today consideration of a new draft law on mobilization, the discussion will last for several days, said the head of the Servant of the People faction, MP David Arakhamia, UNN reports.

According to him, MPs from constituents have many questions about mobilization, "Zaluzhnyi, Shaptala and Minister Umerov came to the committee to answer them." "I will report on the progress of the bill in the committee," Arakhamia said.

