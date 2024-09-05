Combat map updated: enemy advances in Donbas
Kyiv • UNN
Deep State analysts have updated the map of hostilities in Donbas. Enemy advances near Prechystivka, Sukhoi Balka and Druzhba have been recorded.
Details
“The map has been updated!” the message reads.
