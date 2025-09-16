$41.230.05
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 698 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM • 7856 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 17451 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 30529 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 18753 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 30526 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 30672 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15486 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 35367 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23418 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 162 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 9700 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 45213 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 44391 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 49146 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma will headline the Coachella 2026 festival, which will take place on April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, California. All of them have previously performed at Coachella, with Bieber appearing as a guest at four different festivals.

Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma will headline the Coachella 2026 festival, which will take place on April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, California, USA, UNN reports, citing Variety.

Details

All headliners have previously performed on the Coachella stage. Carpenter performed at last year's festival, Karol G invited Becky G and J Balvin to her performance in 2022, and Bieber has appeared as a guest at four different Coachella festivals.

Anyma, who was a special guest at Yeat's performance earlier this year and performed in 2024, will perform in the same format as Travis Scott last year, and was announced as "Designs the Desert." Anyma, Matteo Milleri's multimedia project, recently became the first electronic artist to perform at the Las Vegas Sphere, followed by the release of his album The End of Genesys.

Other performers include Disclosure, Katseye, Ethel Cain, XX, Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Clipse, Somb, David Byrne, Interpol, Laufey, Kaskade, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Green Velvet, Pink Royel Otis, Boys Noize, Davido, Duke Dumont, Armand Van Buuren, Suicidal Tendencies, Giveon, Labrinth, Dijon, Groove Armada, Little Simz, Rapture, Oklou, Royksopp and many others.

Addition

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott headlined the Coachella 2025 festival. Among the artists, including Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Benson Boone, Megan Thee Stallion, and others, were desert spectators over two weekends, which ran from April 11-13 and April 18-20.

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
United States