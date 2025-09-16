Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma will headline the Coachella 2026 festival, which will take place on April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, California, USA, UNN reports, citing Variety.

Details

All headliners have previously performed on the Coachella stage. Carpenter performed at last year's festival, Karol G invited Becky G and J Balvin to her performance in 2022, and Bieber has appeared as a guest at four different Coachella festivals.

Anyma, who was a special guest at Yeat's performance earlier this year and performed in 2024, will perform in the same format as Travis Scott last year, and was announced as "Designs the Desert." Anyma, Matteo Milleri's multimedia project, recently became the first electronic artist to perform at the Las Vegas Sphere, followed by the release of his album The End of Genesys.

Other performers include Disclosure, Katseye, Ethel Cain, XX, Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Clipse, Somb, David Byrne, Interpol, Laufey, Kaskade, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Green Velvet, Pink Royel Otis, Boys Noize, Davido, Duke Dumont, Armand Van Buuren, Suicidal Tendencies, Giveon, Labrinth, Dijon, Groove Armada, Little Simz, Rapture, Oklou, Royksopp and many others.

Addition

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott headlined the Coachella 2025 festival. Among the artists, including Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Benson Boone, Megan Thee Stallion, and others, were desert spectators over two weekends, which ran from April 11-13 and April 18-20.