CNN: US, UK strikes hit dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen

The armed forces of the United States and Great Britain struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on the night of January 12. This was reported by a US official to CNN, UNN reports.

Details

According to a U.S. official, the targets were chosen because of their ability to reduce Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

These include radar systems, drone storage and launch sites, ballistic missile storage and launch sites, and cruise missile storage and launch sites.

The targets were attacked by air, US ships and submarines.

According to another U.S. official, the attacks were carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom. These efforts were supported by many other countries. According to some reports, these include Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada.

