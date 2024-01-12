The United States and Britain strike at Houthis in Yemen

On Friday night, American and British air force planes struck targets associated with Houthi rebels in Yemen. Reuters writes about this with reference to four American officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that strong explosions occurred, in particular, in the port of Hodeidah and in the capital Sanaa.

Context

Since the beginning of the war on October 7 between Israel and Hamas, the Houthi rebels, who are located near Iran and control a large part of Yemen, have stepped up attacks in the Red Sea to disrupt international shipping.

They claim to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Times: Britain and the US may strike Houthi positions in Yemen tonight