Climbed onto a freight train car: circumstances of teenager's death are being established in Odesa region

A 12-year-old boy died in the Podil district of Odesa region. He received an electric shock at a railway station. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on January 11, at about 20 o'clock at a railway station. Law enforcement officers were informed about it by a duty officer.

The police have preliminarily established that the teenager climbed onto a freight train car, where he received an electric shock.

Unfortunately, the boy died on the way to the hospital - law enforcement officials said.

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, after which it will be legally qualified.

Recall

