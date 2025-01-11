Climbed onto a freight train car: circumstances of teenager's death are being established in Odesa region
A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted after climbing onto a freight train car at a station in Podil district. The incident occurred on January 11 at around 8 p.m. The teenager died on the way to the hospital.
A 12-year-old boy died in the Podil district of Odesa region. He received an electric shock at a railway station. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.
It is noted that the incident occurred on January 11, at about 20 o'clock at a railway station. Law enforcement officers were informed about it by a duty officer.
The police have preliminarily established that the teenager climbed onto a freight train car, where he received an electric shock.
Unfortunately, the boy died on the way to the hospital
The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, after which it will be legally qualified.
