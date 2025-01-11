Climbed onto a freight train car: circumstances of teenager's death are being established in Odesa region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137138 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121793 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129865 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109640 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159349 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104303 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113884 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 68511 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123363 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121733 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 62017 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 76306 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159349 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187398 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176768 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121733 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123363 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140698 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132501 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149913 views
Climbed onto a freight train car: circumstances of teenager's death are being established in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27771 views

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted after climbing onto a freight train car at a station in Podil district. The incident occurred on January 11 at around 8 p.m. The teenager died on the way to the hospital.

A 12-year-old boy died in the Podil district of Odesa region. He received an electric shock at a railway station. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on January 11, at about 20 o'clock at a railway station. Law enforcement officers were informed about it by a duty officer.

The police have preliminarily established that the teenager climbed onto a freight train car, where he received an electric shock.

Unfortunately, the boy died on the way to the hospital

- law enforcement officials said.

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, after which it will be legally qualified.

Recall

An accident occurred in Kirovograd region, injuring four people, including two children born in 2007 and 2016. Rescuers unblocked a girl from a mangled car that ended up in a ditch.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

