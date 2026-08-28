Cleanup is ongoing at Kyiv’s Kyrylivske Lake after Russian attacks - pollution reduced dozens of times over

In Kyiv, the cleanup of the aftermath of pollution caused by Russian attacks is ongoing at Kyrylivske Lake and the Syretskyi Stream; the volume of petroleum products on the water’s surface has decreased 33-fold, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, UNN writes.

The cleanup of the aftermath of pollution caused by enemy shelling is ongoing. Thanks to the work carried out, the volume of petroleum products on the surface of the bodies of water has decreased from 350 cubic meters to 10.5 cubic meters - the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

The Kyiv City State Administration listed what specialists from the municipal enterprise "Pleso" have already done:

removed more than 10 tonnes of oil-contaminated waste for disposal;

pumped out the contaminated emulsion from two isolated areas;

treated the areas with "Ekolan-M" sorbent;

replaced the sorbing boom on the Syretskyi Stream;

mowed approximately 1,950 meters of contaminated reeds.

The specialists, it was reported, continue to constantly monitor the water and the water area. In parallel, based on recommendations from the Institute of Hydrobiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, further measures to eliminate the pollution and restore the ecosystem are being developed.

"Until all work is completed and the results of the laboratory tests are received, we ask residents not to come into contact with the water, not to fish, and not to stay near the contaminated areas," the statement said.

In Kyiv, biological remediation began at Lake Kyrylivske after the Russian attack