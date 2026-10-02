Claims about catastrophically low availability and excessively long maintenance of F-16s are false - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine’s F-16 fighter fleet is being used intensively and under challenging conditions, but recent reports of catastrophically low aircraft readiness rates and excessively long maintenance periods are false. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi made the statement on October 2 on X, UNN writes.

Ukraine operates its F-16 fleet intensively and under demanding conditions. We have always recognized that sustaining these aircraft would be challenging, particularly because certain components for this early F-16 variant are no longer in production and are becoming increasingly difficult to source. However, recent reports alleging catastrophically low aircraft availability rates and excessively long maintenance turnaround times are simply false - the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

According to him, "contrary to these claims, our industrial sustainment partners are not only continuing to deliver overhauled aircraft, but are doing so at an increasing pace. Turnaround times are decreasing, not increasing."

"We have full confidence in our industry partners and their ability to further optimize sustainment processes, ensuring the highest possible levels of F-16 readiness and availability during the coming winter months, when these capabilities will be needed most," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated.

"Such reports should not undermine confidence in the international funding that supports F-16 sustainment efforts or question the continued need for additional F-16 aircraft from partner nations' inventories," Tykhyi noted.

He emphasized: "We should not allow misinformation to weaken this vital support. The modernization and sustainment of our F-16 fleet remain essential to Ukraine's ability to defend its airspace and protect its people."

Addendum

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement followed a publication by the WSJ, which claimed that more than half of Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets are in a state of uncertainty regarding maintenance.