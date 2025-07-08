$41.800.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Civilian drone crashed in Russia: the apparatus caused a fire in a private house in Kazan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

In Tatarstan, a Russian reconnaissance and strike drone hit power lines and crashed into a private house during a test flight. No casualties were reported.

The UAV hit power lines while descending over a horticultural society. According to Russian media, near the city of Kazan, during a test flight, a Russian Altius drone fell onto a residential area, UNN reports.

Details

The apparatus that crashed on the territory of the garden society in Tatarstan is a reconnaissance and strike drone "Altius-RU". This is noted in the Russian blogosphere, drawing attention to the "V-shaped tail and two engine nacelles on the wings."

What is known about the scale of the accident. The media reported that "the UAV fell on a residential building in Tatarstan. The aircraft hit power lines while descending over a horticultural non-profit society."

Also, the drone could have caught on wires. Then it lost control and fell onto the territory of a private house.

As of now, emergency services are working at the scene. There are no casualties, as reported by the 112 Telegram channel.

Recall

Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed near Nizhny Novgorod. The aircraft's crew managed to eject and survived.

An asteroid fell in Russia: videos are being distributed online03.12.24, 21:49 • 21327 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
